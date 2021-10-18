St. Louis County restaurant cites labor shortage for closing after nearly 50 years

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The owners of a St. Louis County restaurant say that they are closing after over four decades because of the labor shortage. Balducci’s posted the announcement to their Facebook page. Posts to their social media channels show that they have been looking for more employees for several months. They even had to limit indoor service because of staff shortages.

Balducci’s is not the only place feeling the effects of the tight labor market. Restaurants and coffee shops, for example, have had to close when they’re supposed to be open because they don’t have the staff to cover their shifts. FOX 2 reported this summer about the shortage reaching critical levels in St. Louis. Some companies still searching for workers pay $80,000 to $100,000 and offer on-the-job training.

Fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers had to send about half of its corporate staff out to fill in as fry cooks and cashiers as its locations deal with a staffing shortage, according to Bloomberg. They are trying to hire 10,000 new restaurant workers over the next 50 days for locations across the country.

What’s next for the owners? They owned Balducci Vineyards in Augusta, Missouri. It appears to be going well. But, it was recently acquired by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. Their website says you can meet Rick and Carol Balducci there.

David and Jerri Hoffmann acquired six Augusta area wineries. Nearly 700 acres will be developed and remodeled. Plans for the area will include a 5-star hotel and spa, paddle boats, steamboat tours, and day cruises on the Missouri River.

Balducci’s restaurant posted this statement to Facebook:

To Our Loyal Patrons and Friends of Balducci’s ~ For 46 years we did our absolute best to serve you and make your tummies smile. We started with nothing, did all the carpentry, built the original furniture out of church pews, chairs from wine barrels, and tables from U.E. wire spools that were hand painted by Brother Mathew from the Black Madonna Shrine in Eureka, MO. Our original phone booth was a confessional from a church in East St. Louis that went out of business. We showed huge GAF super slides from all over the world (before large TV’s), and mixed in ethnic music to try to make the place fun for everyone. Our goal was to make the place a little different for you to enjoy. I hope we succeeded. Our food was from old family recipes and ones we developed along the way. The Balducci Family has been involved in the grocery, tavern, restaurant or wine business in some way since the late 1800’s. It’s very sad and emotional to let go, but when we can’t find enough people to staff the operation, there’s nothing more we can do. We can’t thank you enough for your incredible Support. We can’t thank our amazing Staff enough for sticking with us and fighting till the end. We love them and hope you loved them too! God Bless You and your Families and say a prayer for this Great Country Sincerely, The Balducci Family and Staff Please share your Balducci memories on our Facebook or at rick@balduccismail.com. Thank you!