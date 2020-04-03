St. Louis County restaurant owner gives thanks, feeds police precinct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - It has been a trying time for St. Louis restaurants, as they take a financial hit from the Coronavirus. But that hasn’t stopped one owner from taking time to pause, and give thanks.

Angela Hines, owner of St. Louis Pizza and Wings in south St. Louis County, recently donated enough food to feed the entire St. Louis County Police precinct in Mehlville.

Staff delivered pizza, lasagna, ravioli, and other items, she said.

Hines said many officers frequent her restaurant.

More importantly, she said, they keep the community safe.

Her decision to feed the fourth precinct came out of concern and gratitude, as the officers put in long hours to address calls, many involving the coronavirus.

“It’s a way to say thank you. Especially through these tough times. And it’s something I can do. I’m very grateful my doors are still open. And I’m able to send them food and feed them,” she said.

In the meantime, her business is adapting to changing times. St. Louis Pizza Wings, like many restaurants, kept its doors open, albeit with curbside service.