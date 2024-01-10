CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County’s new logo and slogan were revealed today. County Executive Sam Page says that the new branding is meant to attract visitors, encourage growth, and compete with other thriving regions.

“The logo serves as a cohesive symbol of Saint Louis County, bringing our brand tagline ‘Opportunity Central’ to life,” Dr. Page emphasized. “Our region’s population has been stagnant for decades. We can’t compete against ourselves. We must work as one. We want the Austins, the Nashvilles, and the other metro regions that have done a fine job of branding themselves to know that we see you, but we are also competing with you.”

Page says that the new brand will be a consistent voice for all county governmental agency communications. They hope it will also help showcase St. Louis County as a destination for visitors, businesses, and new residents.

The new logo combines two traditional St. Louis elements: a fleur-de-lis, paying homage to the area’s rich French history, and a woven circle design representing the Missouri, Mississippi, and Meramec rivers that border the county.

The new logo comes with a fresh county slogan: “Opportunity Central.” Page says that it is an invitation for businesses to thrive, calls for families to make their homes here, and positions the county as a prime destination.

It is not yet clear when the new logos and slogans will start appearing on county signs, letterhead, vehicles, and other places.