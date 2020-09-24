St. Louis County school districts return to in-person classes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – At last, “back to school” will actually mean students inside school buildings for St. Louis County.

Mehlville, Lindbergh, and Affton school districts have announced a return to in-person learning for students through middle school.

The transition comes just after St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday that the health department had eased COVID-19 restrictions and was again encouraging “in-person” learning through middle school. High schools will remain at home and fully virtual.

The Mehlville and Lindbergh students will return the week of October 5 and October 12 for Affton students.

For the other schools, students will report to school for only two days a week with no more than half of the student body in a building each day.

Rockwood students return in-person starting Wednesday, September 30 but only for students through second-grade.

Parents can still choose to keep their students at home for all virtual learning.

According to the superintendent, about 40 percent of parents in the Affton district have chosen to keep their children home.

There were no announcements from the remaining districts in the county about returning to in-person classes.