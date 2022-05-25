GLENDALE, Mo. – North Glendale Elementary School is on lockdown for a law enforcement situation. Many children were picked up from school by parents who are on edge after Tuesday’s news from Texas.

KMOX reports that there was a nearby home invasion. The school was placed under lockdown after one of the suspects was placed under arrest and the other ran away.

The school was placed under lockdown after one of the suspects got away. There may be no threat to the school but they are acting out an abundance of caution.

Parents received this message from the school today:

Dear North Glendale Families, After dismissal today, we received notice of law enforcement activity in our area. At the advice of law enforcement, we went on lockout status as a precautionary measure. This included any staff and students remaining in the building and some community members using our playground. At this time, our staff and any remaining students are inside the building and are safe. While there is no need for immediate alarm, the situation remains active and we ask that you please avoid our building for the time being. Thank you. Message texted to parents

