ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County’s School Safety Task Force unveils a plan Monday to improve student safety.

The announcement will be at Highcroft Ridge Elementary School in Chesterfield. The task force will introduce the ‘School Premises Identification Effort.’

It would label every school building the same, so first responders can know what’s in the building without a map. The goal is to reduce the response time for officers in case of emergency.