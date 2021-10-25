St. Louis County schools see decline in COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS– The number of students getting sick with COVID-19 in St. Louis County is declining. St. Louis County Executive shared that news this morning.

He said the number of cases rose steadily for the first 4 weeks of school then declined for the last four.

Page says in the week ending Oct. 16, there were 208 new COVID cases among students. He said that is 7% fewer than the previous week and 46% fewer than four weeks ago.

He said there were also 1,100 students placed in quarantine in the week ending Oct. 16.

Page said the decline in cases is due to more masking in class, kids staying home when they are sick, and more testing.

Page said county officials are working on a complete report and will release it soon.

He also stressed the CDC says there is still a substantial level of COVID transmission in the county. He said children are still getting sick and it is not time to back off.