OAKVILLE, Mo. — A fortunate Missouri Lottery player struck it big while scratching off a “$100,000 Super Crossword” ticket purchased at On the Run on Telegraph Road in Oakville.

After receiving confirmation of their $100,000 top prize win, the player decided to share the joy with his sons by giving them some of the winnings. The celebration continued as the winner treated everyone to a special dinner for their birthday, complete with party favors.

The “$100,000 Super Crossword” is a $5 scratchers ticket, and it still holds six additional top prizes of $100,000, along with three $30,000 prizes waiting to be claimed. The chances of winning anything in this game, including $5, is around one in four. There is still around 11.5 million in unclaimed prizes in this game that started in June 2023.