ROCK HILL, Mo. — One lucky lotto player won $50,000 after scratching ticket purchased at the One The Run gas station on Manchester Road. The Missouri Lottery says that he was shocked to see the 500X symbol, meaning his $100 prize was multiplied 500 times.

“I got my calculator out and calculated it five times,” he told the Missouri Lottery. “My head’s still spinning,”

The game costs $50 to play and has prizes that go up to five million dollars. I was released at the end of May and many top prizes remain. There are two $5 million prizes, four $1 million second prizes and 45 $50,000 prizes. The average chance of winning anything in this game, including a $50 prize, is around one in three.