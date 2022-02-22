St. Louis County search for victims of man accused of threatening to assault women

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell is searching for more victims of a man charged with first-degree harassment.

Bell said there is a pattern of allegations against 53-year-old Robert Merkle.

“After a brief dating period, one date, or even a chance encounter where he obtains the victim’s phone number, he sends the victim threatening messages that may include rape fantasies or threats of rape,” Bell said.

His office asks that if anyone has been a victim of Merkle’s to contact their local law enforcement office.

Merkle’s bond is set at $75,000 cash-only no 10 percent.

The range of punishment for this felony is 1 to 4 years in prison; or up to 1 year in jail; or a fine of up to $10,000; or by both imprisonment and a fine. The court also ordered Merkel not possess electronic devices with internet access.

Bell’s office released multiple mug shots of Merkle.