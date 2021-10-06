St. Louis County seeking bids for snow plow season due to staffing shortages

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works is facing challenges for the upcoming snow plowing season because of staffing shortages.

The county is looking for bids for vendors to help with plowing the county roads. There are more than 30 vacancies for maintenance drivers.

The county says it is soliciting bids in each of its five maintenance districts to maintain 3,166 miles of road.

The Acting Director for the Department of Transportation and Public Works says the county is usually a formidable snow-fighting force with 199 plow drivers and 5,000 tons of rock salt.

“However, with so many open positions our snow removal response will be challenging this year. We need help to keep our road system safe for drivers,” said Stephanie Leon Streeter, the acting director.

The County’s winter operations team works 12-hour shifts when a snow or ice storm is happening. Plows deploy from the Division of Operation’s five district facilities.

Each district facility has its own salt dome and is staffed with individual teams of mechanics to keep the trucks running.

Bids are due on October 22 at 11 a.m.

Vendors will be able to bid on individual districts:

• District 1: 4050 Seven Hills Drive, Florissant, 63033

• District 2: 11201 Schaefer Drive, Maryland Heights, 63043

• District 3: 10699 Ruck Road, Saint Louis, 63021

• District 4: 10996 Kohrs Road, Saint Louis, 63123

• District 5: 555 Cliff Cave Road, Saint Louis, 63129 Vendors can find the invitation to bid here.