Olga and Travone Mister did not know until after their child drowned in July that summer camps in Missouri are completely unregulated.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County just settled a lawsuit over a 6-year-old’s drowning at his summer camp last July.

FOX 2 has repeatedly exposed failures by the county and summer camp staff that led up to TJ’s tragic drowning on July 20, 2022.

It happened at the Kennedy Recreation Center in south St. Louis County. Olga and Travone Mister, TJ’s parents, filed a lawsuit earlier Thursday, which the county recently settled.

It was settled for $8 million, paid by two insurance policies. The county will also work with the Mister family to name the playground area at Suson Park.

In honor of TJ. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page commented:

“TJ’s drowning was an absolute tragedy, and I hope that today’s settlement brings some solace to his family. This was an unimaginable loss.”

“This was a heartbreaking case, and no amount of money could fix what this family lost,” said Todd Nissenholtz, the Mister’s attorney. “But, the family is satisfied with the settlement and can now move forward with the healing process..”

He added that the Misters will continue to fight for legislation to improve summer camp safety.