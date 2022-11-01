ST. LOUIS – People who treat our roads in the winter are up bright and early Tuesday morning.

That’s because the St. Louis County Department of Transportation and Public Works is conducting its annual winter training.

This annual training includes how to properly plow snow and salt our roads. Operators will also get to drive their assigned snow routes. Plows deploy from the Division of Operation’s five district facilities.

The Department of Transportation’s plow fleet consists of 115 vehicles, including smaller pickup trucks to hefty tandem dump trucks.

Each district facility has its own salt dome and is staffed with individual teams of mechanics to keep the trucks running.

“We have a shortage of drivers,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said. “Just like everywhere in the country, we have a shortage in our community as well, and we provide some incentives for our drivers. They’ll be working 12-hour shifts and some of them will be working overtime depending on how bad the snow is. And we have a lot of dedicated employees who will be making sure the streets are clear.”