ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Google Doodle was created by Crestview Middle School student Grace Dai. She said that her doodle theme was “The life-cycle of health” and that she cares for herself by being outdoors, especially with family or my sketchbook.

Folks can help determine who will go on to become one of the five national finalists — and a national winner. Voting for the favorite Doodles will be open until July 12th. Vote for your favorite Doodle here: doodle4google.com.