St. Louis County students can get free COVID vaccines in mid-July

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A major push was announced Wednesday by St. Louis County to get more young people vaccinated against COVID-19 before they head back to school.

All back-to-school vaccinations will be offered free to county students.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced a major effort to get students vaccinated that will begin in a couple of weeks.

“Only about one-third of those aged 12 to 19 in St. Louis County have begun the vaccination process,” Page said.

He added that parents need to act soon since it takes more than a month become fully vaccinated.

“With their overall case numbers going up, and the delta variant threatening our county, it’s critical that we get young people vaccinated before school starts to return in august,” Page said.

COVID case numbers have increased by nearly 25 percent in St. Louis county in a week-to-week comparison, according to Page.

Free COVID vaccinations will be offered along with other immunizations, physical exams and dental services at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, the North Central Community Health Center in Pine Lawn and the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills.

“For now, remember COVID vaccines are free, safe and very effective even against the delta variant and no negative interaction between regular school immunizations has been identified,” Page said.

The county clinics will offer the vaccinations from mid-July to September.