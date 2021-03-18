St. Louis County targeting north county zip codes to boost COVID vaccinations

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health says equity has always been an important part of the county’s vaccination strategy. Dr. Faisal Khan said the latest effort will make residents from 17 north county zip codes exclusively eligible for two upcoming vaccination events.

The targeted zip codes are: 63031, 63033, 63034, 63042, 63043, 63044, 63045, 63074, 63114, 63121, 63133, 63134, 63135, 63136,63137, 63138, 63140.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has finally given the state of Missouri, and by extension all local health departments, the ability to target populations by zip code,” said Dr. Faisal Khan.

All St. Louis County residents can register for a COVID vaccination at https://stlcorona.com/.

Registration levels in the targeted zip codes have been lower than other parts of the region. African Americans are getting sicker and are dying in higher numbers from COVID-19 than other populations, according to the health department.

There is a history of mistrust in the Black community because of abuses such as the Tuskegee Study.

Khan believes distrust is fading as the population learns more about the vaccine.

“The wall of resistance to getting a vaccine is rapidly crumbling, however our efforts to reach people and educate them and arm them with facts continues,” he said.

Rebecca Mawuenyega, a pharmacist at Dellwood Pharmacy, describes the Black-owned business at 9944 W. Florissant as being in a pharmacy desert. She believes interest in receiving the vaccine is growing in the community she serves.

“I currently have over 1,500 people on my waiting list,” said Mawuenyega.

The pharmacy administered 200 vaccinations in 4 hours Wednesday.

“The interest has really grown,” said Mawuenyega. “Demand has superseded the supply.”