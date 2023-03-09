ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted a St. Louis County tax preparer last month for falsifying tax returns over the last few years.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Elisa Brown, 57, lied on 11 tax returns between 2018 and 2021.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents, Brown is accused of filing fake deductions for clients for items including medical and dental expenses, gifts, and non-reimbursed employee expenses.

The false deductions totaled approximately $252,000.

Brown was charged with 11 counts of assisting in the preparation of a false tax return. If convicted, Brown faces up to three years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine on each charge.