St. Louis County teens run off together; police believe they could be danger to themselves

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two teenagers who went missing early Tuesday morning.

According to police, 15-year-old Kassandra Spencer and her boyfriend, 17-year-old Nedin Rizvanovic, left Spencer’s home in the 1300 of Telegraph Road between midnight and 6 a.m.

Investigators believe the teenagers could be in danger.

Spencer is described as 5’2” tall and 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing Winnie the Pooh pajama pants and a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Rizvanovic is described as 5’9” tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on the teens is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 636-529-8210.

Kassandra Spencer and Nedin Rizvanovic