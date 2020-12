ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Restaurants in St. Louis County will be allowed to reopen as early as next week, according to a spokesman for the county executive.

On Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to announce restaurants will be able to open on Monday, Jan. 4 if they follow certain safety protocols.

Those protocols will include capacity limits and a curfew.

The spokesman for Dr. Page said the protocols were created after consulting with a restaurant advisory group.