St. Louis County to change operations at Department of Revenue offices

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The current record-setting surge in COVID cases is leading St. Louis County to temporarily change the way its Department of Revenue offices operates. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to officially announce the changes at a news conference Wednesday morning at the main county administration building.

Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said Department of Revenue workers interact the most with the public out of any county employees inside the three county buildings. Moore said over a quarter of the 80 revenue department workers have either been out with COVID or have been quarantined due to exposure to COVID.

These are the following changes beginning Thursday at St. Louis County Department of Revenue offices:

Residents seeking in-person services in Clayton will be required to make an appointment.

Northwest Crossings in St. Ann will be a walk-in-only facility because there is more space there. Customers will receive a pager when they arrive at Northwest Crossings. If there are too many people inside the building, then customers will be asked to wait in their car. Their pager will go off when they are next in line.

Both walk-ins and appointments will be available at the south county location in Keller Plaza.

FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier was told these changes will stay in effect until at least March 7. Moore also said consideration is being given to making county council meetings virtual. That happened earlier in the pandemic. They are looking to it as a way to limit too many people from gathering in one indoor space.

The latest data shows the COVID positivity rate in the county is nearly 38 percent. Page is expected to say Wednesday morning that while testing services have increased, the COVID spread is likely greater than the positivity rate indicates because not everyone who is symptomatic is getting tested.