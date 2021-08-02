St. Louis County to conduct siren test today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There will be a test of the emergency communications network on Monday at 11:00 am. Sirens will sound for one minute with a voice to notify St. Louis County residents of the activation.

St. Louis County Police say that the outdoor warning system is not designed for indoor use. But, the sirens and voice can be heard in many structures. They suggest a weather radio for indoor warnings.

The Monthly Outdoor Warning System test will be conducted today, Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00AM https://t.co/9obDzyAV4f — St Louis County Office of Emergency Management (@StlCoOEM) August 2, 2021

New destructive storm alerts will start going to cell phones starting today. The alerts from the National Weather Service will alert people if there are life-threatening weather in the area. They say that at least 10 percent of all severe weather reaches the “destructive” category.