CLAYTON, Mo. – The Saint Louis County Council Committee of the Whole will discuss vaccination requirements for county employees in today’s meeting. The council previously considered requirements in a special meeting in August where they also attempted to re-instate a mask mandate.

St. Louis City already has a vaccine requirement in place for its employees. Workers will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing by October 15th.