MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo.- St. Louis County leaders are set to make a major announcement Wednesday morning about the county reducing its carbon footprint with its fleet vehicles.

The County Department of Transportation facility is where County Executive Sam Page and others will reveal later Wednesday morning that the county is converting many of its fleet vehicles from gas to electric as part of a five-year electric vehicle plan.

Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore told us Page will likely say that vehicle production in general is trending to electric and St. Louis wants to do its part in that movement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Moore explained that St. Louis County is committed to creating a brighter, safer, and greener future and that the county is always looking to take the lead in empowering environmental stewardship and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

We’ve learned Page will announce that St. Louis County plans to convert 27%t of its light-duty fleet to electric vehicles by 2027. That will include battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids. It’s understood that all of those vehicles will produce zero tailpipe emissions.

Moore told us that just over 1,000 of the county’s nearly 1,400 fleet vehicles are light-duty, and they are the most commonly used vehicles by county employees. Moore also said research shows that electric vehicles are 40% t less expensive to maintain than internal combustion vehicles, and that is another reason for the county’s move.

Page is expected to arrive in a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. That electric truck will be St. Louis County’s first electric fleet vehicle.

Moore shared that the county will save nearly $10,000 a year per vehicle in gas costs when compared to new gas engine V8 F-150.