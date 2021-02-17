St. Louis County to ease restrictions on youth and adult sports

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With fewer COVID cases being reported and vaccine distribution underway, restrictions on youth and adult sports in St. Louis County will be eased.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday morning.
Page’s announcement would allow for tournament play at all levels of play for kids and grown-ups.
Page will also provide an update on vaccine distribution in the county.
Restrictions on youth sports had been in place since Sept. 2020.
Sports categories:
- High-frequency of contact sports: basketball, boxing, ice hockey tackle/flag/touch football, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, water polo, and wrestling.
- Moderate-frequency of contact sports: baseball, cheerleading, crew/rowing, dance team, fencing, floor hockey, field hockey, racquetball, soccer, softball, team handball, ultimate frisbee, and volleyball.
- Low-frequency of contact sports: diving, extreme sports, gymnastics, rodeo, water skiing, adventure racing, bicycling, canoeing/kayaking, field events (high jump, pole vault, javelin, shot-put), golf, handball, horseback riding, skating (ice, in-line, roller), skateboarding, weight lifting, windsurfing, badminton, bodybuilding, bowling, orienteering, fishing, riflery, rope jumping, running, sailing, scuba diving, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track.