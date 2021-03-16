St. Louis County to host large vaccination event for educators

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Tuesday the county will host a large-scale vaccination event for educators later this month.

Page says the St. Louis County Department of Public Health could vaccinate as many as 2,000 school employees in a two-day event that will be supported by the Missouri National Guard.

Employees of all county schools (public, private, and parochial) are being given an opportunity to pre-register on a separate registration list for the vaccine.

The county says several thousand education staff have already signed up.

The event is scheduled for March 23 and 24 at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College.

Educators in category 1B Tier 2 will be given preference for the event, but the county says all “school personnel” are welcome to pre-register through their schools.