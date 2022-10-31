ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will sign a bill Tuesday authorizing the use of millions of dollars in federal funds to demolish derelict and abandoned properties in the county.

Page will sign Bill 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Castle Point Empowerment House in Castle Point Park. The bill signing will be live streamed through the county executive’s Facebook page.

The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county executive’s office did not specify the process by which the $11 million will be allocated to particular vacant homes or buildings.