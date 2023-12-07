ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Park’s Forestry Division will conduct a controlled burn at Queeny Park today at 11 a.m.

The controlled burn is scheduled at 550 Weidman Road on December 12, and Jason Pratte, the St. Louis County Parks Forestry Manager, will be at the location and available to answer questions.

There will be a fire briefing at 11 a.m. to go over plans for the controlled burn and safety precautions, with the burn to follow.

A controlled burn not only helps promote native grasses and flowers and controls invasive species, but it also contributes to nutrient cycling by returning nutrients to the soil in the form of ash. This can stimulate new growth and improve the overall health of the ecosystem.

Controlled burns also help prepare the ground for the regeneration of certain tree species, improve the overall health and age structure of the forest, and reduce the risk of wildfires spreading uncontrollably.