St. Louis County to receive millions for rental and utility assistance

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page signed a bill Tuesday

into law that will allow the county to receive a federal grant for rental and utility assistance.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury launched the $25 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program Jan. 5 to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the pandemic.

The funds are given to states and local governments with more than 200,000 residents.

Of the $25 billion, the county said they will receive up to $30 million.

At least 90% of awarded funds must be used for direct financial assistance including rent, rental arrears, and utilities.

The remaining funds will be available for housing stability services, including case management and other services intended to keep households stable.

St. Louis County said they expect funding within 30 days and the exact amount awarded will be determined by how many applications the federal government receives.

Mayor Lyda Krewson also said St. Louis city expects to get $9 million for rental and mortgage assistance from the new COVID relief bill.

To be eligible for this new federal program, households must meet the following criteria:

One or more members of the household qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID.

At least one member of the household demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The household income is at or below 80 percent of the area median.

For more information about the rental assistance grant, visit Treasury.gov/CARES.