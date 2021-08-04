Live: St. Louis County vaccination update

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Health Department is giving an update on the vaccination status in the county and how it compares to other regions.

Officials say 52.5% of St. Louis County residents have initiated the vaccination process. That is less than the 70% nationwide.

There are also roughly 500,000 county residents who are unvaccinated.

St. Louis County health officials are still recommending people wear masks even though a temporary restraining order was issued over the mask mandate. That comes following a lawsuit by the Missouri Attorney General.