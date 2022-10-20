ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted a 32-year-old woman Thursday for attacking a former intimate acquaintance and restraining her without the woman’s consent.

Following a two-day trial, jurors returned on the afternoon of the third day and found Dawona Cook guilty of second-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, and armed criminal action.

The crime itself happened on Sept. 19, 2021, in the 7300 block of San Diego Avenue.

Prosecutors said Cook assaulted the victim and used a firearm to restrain the woman against her will. The victim testified that Cook forced her into a car at gunpoint. Cook eventually crashed her vehicle into another car not far from the site of the kidnapping. The victim told the court she escaped the car and hid “in the darkest place I could find.”

The detective who led the investigation, several police officers, the woman who crashed into Cook and her intimate partner, and a ballistics expert, also testified on behalf of the prosecution.

Jurors reviewed police body-cam video and photos of the victim’s injuries, among other evidence. The firearm used in the kidnapping was never recovered, prosecutors said, because Cook had an unidentified person take it from the crash scene.

Cook did testify in her own defense.

After the verdict was read, the judge ordered Cook, who had been out on bond, taken into custody. Cook will be sentenced on Dec. 15.

Cook faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the kidnapping charge, up to four years and a $10,000 fine on the domestic assault charge, and up to 15 years for armed criminal action. The sentences must be served consecutively.