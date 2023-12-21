ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man allegedly persuaded a St. Louis County woman to pay him privately for home improvement projects several years ago that he never started.

The accused man, formerly employed as a St. Louis-area contractor, now faces a felony charge, per Missouri court records.

Prosecutors have charged Jody Flynn, 51, of Imperial, Missouri, with one count of felony stealing in excess of $750.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Flynn was assigned to remove a customer’s deck and replace it with a new one while he worked for Chesterfield Fence and Deck.

Court documents state that after he removed the deck, he claimed that mold removal would be necessary and that the company would not move forward with more work. After that, Flynn reportedly offered to complete the work independently of his employer.

The woman agreed to a contract that called for Flynn “to replace a handrail on the front porch and to build a deck,” per court documents. The victim reportedly paid Flynn a combined $7,168 from three separate checks.

The reported agreement came some time between Dec. 20, 2021, and Jan. 18, 2022. Nearly two years later, work has not begun on the pre-paid projects, per court documents. A criminal complaint was issued nearly one week ago.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Flynn has a criminal setting hearing scheduled for Jan. 31, 2024. If convicted, Flynn could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Chesterfield Fence and Deck also informed St. Louis County that Flynn has been fired for the private work agreement, per court documents.