ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a woman last seen two weeks ago.

Family members last saw Latranice Norrington, 43, around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14 near W. Florissant Road and Dunn Road. Police say she has not been in contact with her family members or friends since she was last seen.

Prior to her disappearance, Norrington was last seen driving a 2005 white Nissan Altima with Missouri license plate CV8-C0U.



Norrington is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length red hair and glasses.

If you have any information on here whereabouts, contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or your nearest law enforcement agency.