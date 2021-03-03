St. Louis County woman pleads guilty for her role in Nigerian romance scam

Missouri

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Justice blindfolded lady holding scales and sword statue

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis woman appeared in federal court Wednesday to admit her role in a romance scam that ultimately cost victims more than a half-million dollars.

Last September, three St. Louis-area residents with ties to Nigeria were indicted in an overseas scheme that targeted dozens of women across the United States. The suspects were identified as Ovuoke Frank Ofikoro, Bonmene Sibe, and Trenice Hassel.

Hassel pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to a federal agency.

According to prosecutors, the suspects claimed they were deployed overseas and used aliases and pictures stolen from online sources.

Investigators said the trio actively searched dating sites and chat rooms looking for lonely victims to exploit. They allegedly enticed women between the ages of 45 and 82 to send them money and electronic equipment to St. Louis-area post office boxes.

On April 8, 2020, inspectors with the US Postal Service were notified of a possible “romance scam” involving a P.O. box in Berkeley, Missouri. Hassel had opened the P.O. box using someone else’s name and ID number.

Hassel admitted in court that one of the co-defendants offered her $100 if she could find someone who would open a post office box for him in that person’s name. In January 2020, Hassel went to the Berkeley post office with another person and applied for a P.O. box., claiming it would be used for that individual’s residential and personal use.

However, the co-defendant ended up using the P.O. box as part of the scam. Between January and June of 2020, the co-defendant collected or attempted to collect money from victims, who believed they were sending money to someone who was employed as either a diplomat’s secretary or as a realtor.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities learned the scam had been running since 2019.

Federal authorities said some of the money they stole was sent to Nigeria while other money was confiscated in the St. Louis area.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News