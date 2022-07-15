CLAYTON, Mo. – A judge has sentenced a St. Louis County woman in the death of her disabled daughter nearly three years ago.

Marjorie Theleman, 81, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge earlier this month.

Investigators say Theleman stabbed her 51-year-old daughter, Sharon Theleman, to death in a hotel room in south St. Louis County, then unsuccessfully tried to kill herself.

According to court documents Marjorie took her daughter out of a nursing home and brought her to a hotel just off Bowles Avenue. Court documents reveal that Marjorie left two notes, one explaining her actions and one telling housekeeping to call the police.

One relative told the St. Louis Post-Disptach in 2019 that Marjorie was believed to be in the early stages of Dementia or Alzheimer`s and she didn`t want to have to care for Sharon.

Theleman’s sentence took effect July 1, and she will serve it at the Missouri Department of Corrections.