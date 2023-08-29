ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County woman admitted to using fake identities to buy two cars and lease a home.

Amia Hill, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in federal court Tuesday. Her charges date back to December 2021.

According to her plea agreement, Hill used the name and personal information of someone identified as “S.A.” to buy a Dodge Charger for around $30,000. Nearly three months later, she did the same thing, but used a different person’s name and information to but a Dodge Durango for nearly $36,000.

In March 2022, Hill reportedly used S.A.’s information to lease a home in Florissant. She lived there through July 2022, costing the landlord around $6,000.

Hill also helped a woman obtain a $6,500 loan from First Community Credit Union in March 2022, using someone else’s personal information. That woman has been indicted separately, and her case is pending.

Investigators estimate that Hill caused total losses of up to $95,000 between all of her transactions with fake identities.

Hill has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 29. She could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge or up to $250,000 in fines.