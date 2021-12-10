St. Louis County woman wins $1.8 million Lotto jackpot

EUREKA, Mo. – A St. Louis County woman hit the jackpot. Her winning ticket purchased at the Phillips 66 on West 5th Street in Eureka is worth $1.8 million.

“I went into the Phillips 66 station I bought it at and checked it on the ticket checker,” she explained to the Missouri Lottery. “I saw, ‘You won a free ticket and $1.8 million.’ I wish I would have had a camera on my face!”

The woman checked the ticket again and got the same result. She then went to her car to check it with the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app. Stunned, she called her husband to tell him the good news.

The winner tucked the ticket into a safe place until she could claim her prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis. All prizes over $600 should be claimed by appointment at the office or by mail.

The chances of winning the Lotto in Missouri are about 1 in 3,529,526.