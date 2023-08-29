ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives are investigating an accidental death involving a St. Louis County employee.

The incident occurred just before 9:10 a.m. near the intersection of Halls Ferry and St. Cyr roads, according to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department.

Officers responded to a call for a reported injury and arrived to find a man pinned beneath a large tractor mower that had fallen into a body of water.

The 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

It appears the county employee was operating the mower when it rolled down an embankment and landed in the water.

The county’s Operations Division is responsible for mowing services.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is responsible for the investigation.