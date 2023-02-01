ST. LOUIS — County executive Sam Page is due to announce the revival of the criminal justice coordinating council, also known as the crime commission, later this morning.

Page’s chief spokesperson, Doug Moore, says that the group hadn’t met in 40 years until Page brought it back together in 2019 after a terrible summer where children and guns were involved. Moore tells us that the commission began holding monthly meetings, but had to seize them due to the pandemic.

On the front page of this morning’s paper, it should say that the commission will start meeting again on February 23rd. Moore told us that the commission provides an opportunity for officials to work on the county’s top priority, public safety.

Page’s press conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. today, more coverage to come live coverage both on air and online at fox2now.com.