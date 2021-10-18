St. Louis County’s controversial mask mandate goes back to court today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The controversial mask mandate will be front and center Monday morning in a St. Louis County Courtroom.

The hearing will be held virtually at 10:00 a.m. in front of Judge Ellen Ribaudo.

Lawyers for Missouri Attorney Eric Schmitt are expected to ask Judge Ribaudo to force St. Louis County officials to turn over additional information on why they believe another mask mandate is needed. Schmitt accuses St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and head of the St. Louis County Health Department Dr. Faisal Khan of delay tactics and “non-serious responses” to requests for information.

The hearing comes after Judge Ribaudo dissolved an injunction last week that she had issued blocking the county from enforcing the mask mandate that Page announced on July 26. Ribaudo ruled that a new mask mandate which Page unveiled on September 27 replaced the July measure and that any orders relating to the July mandate are moot.

Page said the latest mask mandate requiring anyone five and older to wear masks in indoor public places and on public transportation regardless of their vaccination status is in effect. FOX 2 was told Schmitt plans to file court documents in order to try to kill the order.

Page had no comment on the hearing citing pending litigation. But before the hearing, Page is scheduled to hold his regular COVID briefing. Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said Page is expected to say the masks have helped to slow the spread of COVID and remain necessary until more people get vaccinated.

