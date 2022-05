ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Library received donations that will help transform its flagship branch and give it a new name.

The library in Ladue is set to undergo a $22 million major update, and when it reopens late next year, it will be called The Clark Family Branch.

The family of the founder of the construction and design firm Clayco donated $6 million to the project. $2 million of that is earmarked to curate educational programming that furthers the library’s mission.