ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – If you live in St. Louis County or navigate around it often, there’s a good chance you’ve made a trip on or through its longest road. You might even use it on a near-daily basis.

Lindbergh Boulevard stretches 31 miles from north to south St. Louis County. It was officially designated in the St. Louis metro’s transportation system in the 1930s. According to Patch.com, this happened after contentions between rural landowners and namesake and famous aviator Charles Lindbergh.

Nearly a century ago, Lindbergh Boulevard was first designated as part of Route 77 between the Chain of Rocks Bridge in St. Louis City to the unincorporated community of Mehlville. In present day, Lindbergh Boulevard runs between Mehlville and another unincorporated community of Spanish Lake.

If you take it from end-to-end, without much diversion to other streets or highways, Google Maps estimates your commute would take close to an hour and 20 minutes with normal traffic conditions.

After some research, FOX 2 determined that Lindbergh Boulevard lies in the path of 11 cities and five census-designated places, or 16 of St. Louis County’s communities from start to finish. In order from north to south, these include:

Spanish Lake*

Old Jamestown*

Florissant

Hazelwood

Bridgeton

Maryland Heights

Creve Coeur

Ladue

Frontenac

Huntleigh

Kirkwood

Sunset Hills

Sappington*

Concord*

Green Park

Mehlville*

There are a few important things to note behind this research. First, each community with an asterisk indicates a census-designated place in St. Louis County. That means it is unincorporated, and the St. Louis County GIS Government Center does not recognize it as a city or municipality based on its governance.

Secondly, the Missouri Department of Transportation tells FOX 2 that any community or municipality that touches the route “is at least responsible for part of the properties” of Lindbergh Boulevard. Therefore, the road is considered to run through those areas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This ideology is particularly important for Ladue and Green Park, two cities that barely border parts of Lindbergh Boulevard. It also means that St. Ann, which neighbors Bridgeton and Maryland Heights, barely misses the criteria to count along the route.

Throughout the path, you’ll notice that not every stretch of the road is recognized as Lindbergh Boulevard. One stretch in north county refers to the road as Highway 67 North, though that name is encompassed between the very north end of where Lindbergh Boulevard starts and the City of Florissant. More than halfway down from the top, Lindbergh Boulevard is observed as Kirkwood Road through Downtown Kirkwood.

Lindbergh Boulevard is also a key road for several junctions involving interstates and highways in St. Louis County. From south to north, parts of Interstates 255, 55, 44, 64, 70 and 270 all meet at Lindbergh. Parts of seven state highways, four U.S. highways and one Missouri state route all link to Lindbergh as well.

Not only does Lindbergh Boulevard hold the distinction of the longest road in St. Louis County. It’s also the only one that goes through a tunnel. Decades ago, the traffic tunnel was a key component of expansion to the Lambert St. Louis Airport runways.

Depending on your proximity to Lindbergh Boulevard, these are some destinations you might notice along it or in very close distance:

NORTH COUNTY

Fred Weber Inc. Asphalt Plant

Grounds of the former Jamestown Mall

Saint Ferdinand Park

Lambert Airport

The Crossings At Northwest

MID-COUNTY

St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum

Mary Institute and St. Louis County Day School

Chaminade College Preparatory School

Plaza Frontenac

Downtown Kirkwood

The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum

SOUTH COUNTY

Laumeier Sculpture Park

Bass Pro Shops (Sunset Hills)

Lindbergh High School

Connecting Route to Interstate 255

One other interesting tidbit, both ends are within a few miles of Illinois state limits, but neither touches the Land of Lincoln nor St. Louis City limits, according to a jurisdictional map of St. Louis County.

In 2016, Patch.com dove deeper into the history of Lindbergh Boulevard and mentioned how many communities hoped to address traffic safety along it. MoDOT says several projects, both on the north and south sides of Lindbergh, are taking place throughout 2023.