St. Louis County’s mask mandate returns to court Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The legal battle over the latest St. Louis County mask mandate returns to court Tuesday morning. The hearing before Judge Richard Stewart will take place virtually at 9 a.m.

Lawyers for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a 27-page motion asking for a preliminary injunction to stop the mandate from being enforced. Attorneys for St. Louis County are expected to argue that the mandate should remain in place.

The St. Louis County Council passed the latest mask mandate on January 4. The vote was 4-3 along party lines. The four Democrats voted for it and the three Republicans opposed it. The mandate, which went into effect on January 5, requires anyone five and older to wear a mask while in indoor public spaces in St. Louis County and on public transportation. Schmitt also filed suit on January 5. He calls it illegal. Schmitt tried to get a temporary restraining order to stop the mandate, but Judge Stewart ruled against Schmitt on January 19 and allowed the requirement to stay in place ahead of this Tuesday’s hearing.

In his motion, Schmitt said the county violated state law and its own charter and ordinances in passing the mandate. Schmitt said the mandate restricts the freedom and personal responsibility of 1.1 million Missourians without legal authority. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page sees it differently. He said the county has the authority to issue the mandate and that the requirement will remain in effect until COVID cases in the region are at a moderate level of transmission. Right now, they are still at a high level.

Schmitt’s spokesperson said it’s unclear how long Tuesday’s hearing will last or if the judge will make a decision right away.