St. Louis County’s new police chief says culture of department is changing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After six months of being the interim St. Louis County police chief, Kenneth Gregory became the county’s tenth police chief on Tuesday.

He also became the first person of color to earn the position. Gregory said it’s an honor and a sign of a changing department.

“It means the culture we have had and have is changing,” said Gregory. “The culture was developed over 66 years, and we are slowly trying to change that culture. Me sitting here is the biggest change this department has had.”

Gregory, 70, has worked in policing for 42 years.

“I know a lot about this department, have for quite some time,” he said. “I think I’ll have a great rapport with most people here. I think that I do. Just excited to be in this position as chief.”

Gregory said he has worked his way up the ladder, never imagining he would get the chance to be chief, but never doubting he could be a good chief.

“I have worked for a number of people as my supervisors, as my bosses, and looked at positive things they did,” he said.

Gregory is well aware that crime, especially homicides, is up in St. Louis County. He said it’s a major focus of his, and the department is working to combat the issue.

“I still think it’s a great police department, doing what we can to make it greater,” Gregory said. “I ask citizens to be patient with us moving forward, changing cultures.”