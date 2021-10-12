St. Louis County’s preliminary 2022 budget looks to offset pandemic losses

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page wants to use federal stimulus money to help avoid cuts or job reductions next year. The plan is a key part of Page’s 2022 budget.

Details on this story, including a letter from Page to the county council were first reported by the Post-Dispatch.

The federal money that Page wants to use will help offset massive revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Page’s budget is set to be discussed with county council members at a meeting at the main county building on Tuesday.

Page’s preliminary operating budget for 2022 is $693.7 million. The Post-Dispatch reported that Page’s budget uses much of the nearly $193 million given to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act to help solidify public safety and public health services over the next two years. Page said the move would allow the county to avoid cuts through 2024. But then Page explained the federal funds are expected to run out and the county will have to come up with additional revenue sources, including a possible property tax hike. Page’s 2022 budget reflects an increase of $29.5 million over the 2021 budget including increases for public health and public safety. The county funds that support both of those services are currently in the red. Page’s plan uses about $85 million in federal dollars to help offset deficits in both public health and public safety.

If funds from the American Rescue Plan Act aren’t used to help with next year’s budget, the Post-Dispatch reported that Page and the council would have to come up with about $42 million in cuts. The economic downturn last year spurred by the pandemic cost the county nearly $86 million in lost revenue.

The budget meeting on Tuesday is the first of several to try and hash out next year’s budget.