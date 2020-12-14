St. Louis County’s ‘Safer-At-Home’ orders extended for at least two more weeks

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County is extending “safer-at-home” orders that were put into place four weeks ago. The guidelines will remain in place for a least the next two weeks.

The new orders were put into place because the hospital system is under stress. The number of COVID-19 patients was close to overwhelming hospital capacity. The healthcare system is still under pressure from the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients. Hospitals were expected to reach capacity earlier this month but efforts to control the virus have been working to keep emergency rooms open.

“There is simply too much of the virus in our community to lift this protocol today,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “For the next two weeks, our health department will continue to work closely with the Pandemic Task Force. While the numbers from our hospital systems are no longer at record levels, they remain way too high to consider removing any protocols that could jeopardize lives and result in a devastating setback in the work of our community.

Page is asking people to stay at home unless you must leave for work, school, or a medical appointment. Older adults should have medications and groceries delivered whenever possible. Masks should be worn outside of homes. Gatherings should be limited to ten people or less.

They are asking people to support restaurants through carry-out orders, drive-thru, or delivery. Indoor dining will remain closed.

The St. Louis County Health Department is working with restaurants to find a way to open indoor dining safely. Many of them have contacted Page’s office with ideas to help open sooner.

St. Louis County “Safer-at-home” restrictions:

Restaurants and bars close to indoor service. They will be able to have outdoor dining as well as drive-thru and curbside service.

Businesses, including gyms are reduced to 25 percent of their occupancy limits. Gym patrons must wear masks even when they’re working out.

Gatherings will only be able to have a maximum of ten people, down from the current limit of 49.

And although people can go to workplaces, they are strongly encouraged to work from home.

Schools can remain open and school sports can continue using current safety guidelines, but club sports will have to submit a plan to the health department.

People are being asked to form social bubbles with ten or less family members or friends and limit all interactions to that group.