ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Despite staffing shortages, St. Louis County will have crews working around the clock this winter.

“We’re struggling with staff like every business sector in the country, but we have people in place to make sure our roads get clear,” County Executive Sam Page said. “We will have people working overtime in 12-hour shifts, and we will pull recruits from other parts of the county government to operate the smaller vehicles to make sure that our streets get plowed.”

The county’s Department of Transportation and Public Works says their goal is to make roadways passable after snow and ice events in a safe and effective manner.

St. Louis County covers 3,166 miles of roads and streets, with a fleet of 115 snowplows across the county. They deploy from an operations division that’s divided into five districts, in which all districts house their own salt, equipment, staff, and mechanics.

Ryan Pierce, the county’s operations manager, says they hold mandatory snow training annually; not only for new hires, but also for the previously employed.