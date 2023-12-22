ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis circuit court clerk faces felony charges after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian last week in a hit-and-run crash.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Cierra Sherman, 30, with one count of leaving the scene of an accident (resulting in death) and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

FOX 2 has confirmed that Sherman has been employed full-time as a court clerk in the City of St. Louis since July 10.

The hit-and-run crash happened last Friday, Dec. 15 around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Gravois and Nebraska avenues, near the border of the Benton Park West and Tower Grove East neighborhoods. The collision happened right by a QuikTrip gas station, and security cameras caught portions of the incident.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, surveillance footage indicated that a driver in a white Dodge Nitro SUV struck the pedestrian. Investigators say the footage shows the driver slowing down and swerving around the victim’s body after the collision, continuing eastbound onto on Gravois.

Last Saturday, investigators tracked down the SUV and spotted damage consistent with details around the crash, per court documents. On Monday, authorities conducted a search of the SUV and found mail linked to Sherman inside.

Investigators then reviewed surveillance video from where the SUV was dropped off after the crash. This linked Sherman to the collision, and investigators say she wore the same clothes and had the same purse she was seen with last Friday prior to the crash.

Authorities requested a warrant for Sherman’s arrest on Friday. Upon arrest, she will be jailed in St. Louis City without bond, per Missouri court records.