St. Louis COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 patients for eighth consecutive day

ST. LOUIS – Hospitalizations in St. Louis regional hospitals topped a thousand patients for a record-setting eighth consecutive day with the number of patients now totaling nearly 1,400. The region has also recorded its eighth consecutive day of double-digit deaths attributed to the virus, with another 18 reported Monday.

In all, 1,340 COVID-positive patients now occupy hospital beds in the region, accompanied by another 47 patients suspected of having the virus. That’s a total of 1,387 people currently hospitalized.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports those numbers are new all-time highs for the pandemic. Of the 1,340 patients who have tested positive for the virus, 428 of them are vaccinated and considered breakthrough cases. That’s the second-highest number to date of vaccinated patients making up the total hospital census, now equaling 32% of total patients.

The 18 deaths reported overnight bring the 2022 total of deaths in area hospitals to 129 people. That’s a pace of 15 deaths per day as the omicron-variant fueled surge has spread throughout the bi-state community. In the last month, the task force says 321 patients have lost their COVID battle as doctors and nurses fought to save their lives.

The task force also reported 180 new admissions in its latest census of SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s hospital systems. That’s the first time single-day admissions have fallen under the 200-patient plateau in six days. Although it does not cause a great deal of hope when compared to admissions totals that averaged 61 patients a day just a month ago.

Critical COVID care continues to be a factor also. The task force says 216 patients now occupy task force hospital ICU beds. That’s the fifth-highest total ever recorded during the pandemic, rivaled only by the earliest days of COVID-19 in April 2020. And 138 patients currently are receiving ventilator care in order to breathe.