ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has gained access to the growing trail of evidence investigators hope to piece together to rein in a St. Louis crime wave. There were at least five more business break-ins in a three-hour span early Thursday morning.

Evangeline’s Bistro had reopened by the afternoon after a fourth break-in in less than a year. The suspects failed to break through a reinforced glass door before smashing a large window. FOX 2 obtained surveillance video showing four suspects rummaging through the business.

The investigator said that at least one more suspect was still outside with the two vehicles used to get away.

“We’ve been here 10 years,” said Don Bailey, owner of Evangeline. “Nine years we never got broken into. The last year, we’ve been broken into four times since last April.”

Bailey said there was never any money left behind for the burglars to steal, but the thieves left behind thousands of dollars in damage every time.

Police also responded to a break-in at a portrait studio on South Broadway, a gas station on Chouteau, the Boom Boom Room burlesque lounge on Washington Avenue downtown, and the Cocina Latina restaurant, next to Evangeline’s, all within a three-hour span.

“It’s so bad to have this right after Christmas and be working so hard and have these people come in; more than taking stuff, just so much damage,” said Maritza Rios, owner of Cocina Latina.

These five break-ins occurred within 48 hours of the Denny Dennis sporting goods break-in in Fenton.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward in that case after five suspects stole multiple firearms. As with Evangeline’s case, the Denny Dennis suspects used two vehicles. Investigators are looking into all the similarities. FOX 2 has obtained surveillance photos of the suspects at both locations. The suspects wore ski masks at both locations. A suspect at Evangeline’s is carrying a unique handgun with a light that appears to be built into it. The video showed him using the light to search the dark restaurant for things to steal. The victims are calling for more police presence and prosecutions.

“It’s tough. It’s a tough situation we’re in,” Bailey said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has issued the following statement:

“In every case, the Circuit Attorney’s Office is dedicated to ensuring that the office carries out its duty to prosecute criminal cases within the law on behalf of the residents of the City of St. Louis.”

It includes the recent case of Zavion McGee, who has been charged with four break-ins so far. He is a suspect in at least 20 crimes in one month, according to police. McGee has been in jail since his arrest in November, but the crime wave continues.