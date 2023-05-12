ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Dental Center is helping to make oral healthcare available to everyone in need regardless of economic, cultural, or linguistic backgrounds by training international dentists and breaking language barriers.

Patients who are treated at the clinic speak about 56 different languages. The center provides interpretation to anyone who requires it through telephone, video interpreter, and onsite in-person services, free of charge to patients.

A.T. Still University’s Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health (A.T. Still University), in partnership with Affinia Healthcare, runs the St. Louis Dental Center, which is a federally qualified health center that caters to the needs of underserved populations. It is providing a much-needed service to help address St. Louis’ growing, diverse population.

A.T. Still University has also accepted 10 dentists to complete its Advanced Standing International Dentist Track. Once the students who were professionally trained as dentists in their respective countries graduate, they will earn a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree.

The St. Louis Dental Center is located at 1500 Park Avenue in the Lafayette Square neighborhood. To schedule an appointment, call 314-833-2700.